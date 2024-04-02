|
02.04.2024 03:14:32
AngioDynamics Settles All Patent Litigation With C.R. Bard
(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) said that it has reached a settlement agreement with Becton, Dickinson and Company or "BD" to resolve all outstanding patent litigation with C.R. Bard Inc., an affiliate of BD. The agreement concludes a multi-year patent dispute between the companies.
As per the terms of the settlement, BD will grant a license to AngioDynamics under certain of BD's port patents and AngioDynamics will grant BD a license under certain of AngioDynamics' catheter patents.
AngioDynamics will make a one-time lump sum payment to BD in the amount of $7 million, $3 million of which will be paid within five days and the balance of which will be payable of installments over the next 12 months.
AngioDynamics will also make six minimum annual payments to BD of $2.5 million through February 2029, and potential additional payments if six percent of annual net sales of AngioDynamics' port products exceed the minimum payment.
The companies will participate in the pending appeal before the Federal Circuit of the case titled C.R. Bard Inc. and Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc. v. AngioDynamics, Inc. and a contingent payment of $3 million will be due from AngioDynamics to BD if the Federal Circuit reverses or vacates the District Court's findings of invalidity with respect to the patent claims at issue the case. The agreement contains mutual covenants not to sue and releases.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AngioDynamics Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AngioDynamics Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AngioDynamics Inc.
|5,90
|14,56%
|Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)
|226,20
|-0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street beendet Handel niedriger -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuem Rekord im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt wagten sich am Dienstag aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte nach einem neuen Rekord klar ins Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.