AngloGold Ashanti Aktie

WKN: 915102 / ISIN: US0351282068

20.01.2026 19:44:51

AngloGold Ashanti Shares Rise 7%

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) shares climbed on Tuesday, gaining 6.86 percent, or $6.79, despite no specific company-related news driving the move.

The stock was trading at $105.82 after opening at $104.57, compared with a previous close of $99.03 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares traded within a tight range of $103.71 to $106.44 during the session. The bid was around $105.83, while the ask stood near $105.92.

Trading volume totaled about 2.05 million shares, slightly below the average volume of 2.78 million. AngloGold Ashanti's 52-week range spans from $27.44 to $106.44.

