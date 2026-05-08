Biosante Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Biosante Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W15D / ISIN: US00182C1036

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08.05.2026 13:03:31

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $29.49 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $15.27 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.72 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.5% to $237.46 million from $197.12 million last year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.49 Mln. vs. $15.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $237.46 Mln vs. $197.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.19 To $ 9.69 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.080 B To $ 1.140 B

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