06.11.2023 16:55:03

Annual Financial Report

Westpac Banking Corporation / Key word(s): Annual Results
Annual Financial Report

06.11.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST

Westpac Banking Corporation

Westpac 2023 Group Annual Report

 

The announcement can be viewed at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5320S_1-2023-11-6.pdf

 A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

 

6th November 2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


