Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting of Natuzzi S.P.A.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi” or the "Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Natuzzi Group”) announced today that it held on first call its annual general shareholders’ meeting on May 30, 2024 (the "Annual General Meeting”).

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved the Company’s stand-alone financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and acknowledged the approval of the 2023 consolidated financial statements of the Natuzzi Group by the Company’s Board of Directors at a meeting held on April 5, 2024.

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders re-elected former members Antonio Achille, Pasquale Natuzzi, Antonia Isabella Perrone, Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, Marco Caneva, Giuseppe Antonio D’Angelo, Alessandro Musella and Gilles Bonan as members of the Company’s Board of Directors for the three-year term 2024-2026. On June 5, 2024, the Board of Directors met and confirmed Antonio Achille as Chief Executive Officer, and Pasquale Natuzzi as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also appointed a Control and Risk Committee, composed of Marco Caneva, acting as Chairman, Alessandro Musella and Giuseppe Antonio D’Angelo, as well as a Related Party Transactions Committee, composed of Giuseppe Antonio D’Angelo, acting as Chairman, Gilles Bonan and Marco Caneva.

Furthermore, at the same Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved the early cessation of KPMG’s appointment as the Company’s principal independent registered public auditor, as requested by KPMG, and appointed PWC as the Company’s principal independent registered public auditor for fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Lastly, Mr. Vito Plantone was appointed as alternate member of the Board of Statutory Auditor, replacing Mr. Vito Passalacqua, who resigned for personal reasons.

***

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 676 monobrand stores in addition to more than 600 galleries as of March 31, 2024, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240607600790/en/