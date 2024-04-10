Annual Report and Notice of AGM

For immediate release

10 April 2024

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

(“the Company or “I-RES”)

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the “Company”) has today posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Report and Accounts"), and a notice convening the 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "2024 AGM"), to shareholders.

As announced on 8 April 2024, the Company’s 2024 AGM, which was originally scheduled for 2 May, will now be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 10 May 2024 at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 D04 R2T2.

The Report and Accounts (in ESEF-compliant and PDF formats) together with the notice of AGM are available to view on the Company's website (Link) and have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at Euronext Dublin OAM Filing (Link). The Report and Accounts are also available to view directly by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

References to the 2024 AGM date in the Report and Accounts should be read as 10 May 2024, reflecting the Company’s announcement on 8 April 2024.

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc:

Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Queries:

Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632

Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

