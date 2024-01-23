|
23.01.2024 14:21:01
Ansys To Acquire Minority Ownership Interest In Humanetics - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Ansys (ANSS) has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority ownership interest in Humanetics from Bridgepoint. Humanetics is a provider of physical and digital human safety systems and sensor technologies. Humanetics is also a provider of anthropomorphic test devices, or crash test dummies.
Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys, said: "Deepening our partnership with Humanetics will not only enable further integration of physical test data with digital simulation data for our customers, but also has the potential to enable interconnected digital and physical offerings that will transform the human safety ecosystem."
