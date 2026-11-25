Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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25.11.2026 15:03:02
Anthropic Broken? 3 IPOs That Bounced Back With Wealth-Altering Returns
Four days. That's how many trading days it took for Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) to go from being the belle of the debutante ball to the market's latest broken IPO. Tuesday's close of $81.91 -- it traded as low as $75.61 at one point -- buckled under last week's initial price of $83.
The buoyancy that sent the shares up as much as 39% on Thursday has more than deflated. Anthropic is a broken IPO, but this is more of an obstacle than a death sentence. Many high-profile new offerings have fallen below their initial underwriter price tags, only to come storming back.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu Anthropic
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic-Aktie fällt unter Ausgabepreis - auch Nvidia im Minus (Spiegel Online)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anthropic fällt unter Ausgabepreis (dpa-AFX)
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23.11.26
|Gewinne für Superreiche: Cramer warnt Aktionäre der Anthropic-Aktie vor den Folgen (finanzen.at)
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22.11.26
|Will Anthropic buck the tech sell-off? (Financial Times)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|76,56
|1,62%