Four days. That's how many trading days it took for Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) to go from being the belle of the debutante ball to the market's latest broken IPO. Tuesday's close of $81.91 -- it traded as low as $75.61 at one point -- buckled under last week's initial price of $83.

The buoyancy that sent the shares up as much as 39% on Thursday has more than deflated. Anthropic is a broken IPO, but this is more of an obstacle than a death sentence. Many high-profile new offerings have fallen below their initial underwriter price tags, only to come storming back.

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