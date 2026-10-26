Anthropic Files For Nasdaq IPO Under Ticker 'ANT'

(RTTNews) - Anthropic (ANT) has filed for an initial public offering, setting the Claude maker on a path to become a publicly traded company amid surging demand for generative artificial intelligence.

In its Form S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Anthropic said it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker "ANT." The company had confidentially filed for an IPO in June, allowing regulators to review its financial information before the prospectus became public.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Dario Amodei and former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic has expanded rapidly in 2026, helped by growing adoption of Claude Code and its advanced AI models.

The filing also outlines significant risks, including more than 90 pages of risk factors, potential revenue losses tied to U.S. government actions and substantial computing requirements. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are serving as lead underwriters for the offering.

Anthropic has not yet disclosed the number of shares it plans to offer or an expected IPO price range.