Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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14.04.2026 16:00:00
Anthropic Has Wiped Out Trillions From the Software Sector. 2 Things Can Happen Next
Software stocks jumped on Monday, but the trend in the sector this year has been clear.Year-to-date, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV), which tracks top software stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Palantir, and Oracle, is down 26.4% for the year. While sky-high valuations in the sector coming into the year may be partially to blame, the biggest explanation for the collapse in software stocks is Anthropic. The AI start-up has made rapid advances in its AI models and plug-ins, designed to compete with entrenched enterprise software companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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