Anthropic Plans to Spend $518 Billion on Cloud and Computing Power

Artificial intelligence is expensive, and Anthropic put a price tag on it. The company said in its IPO prospectus that it plans to spend $518 billion over the next 10 years on cloud and computing power for technology it believes could be more transformative than industrialization, electricity, or the internet.

Anthropic has already locked in long-term cloud computing deals with hyperscalers such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), but investors should note a few key takeaways from this major news.

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