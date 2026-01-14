Aon Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWHG / ISIN: GB00B5BT0K07
|
14.01.2026 09:16:09
Aon Expands Data Center Insurance Program Capacity To $2.5 Bln
(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON), a professional services firm, on Wednesday said it has expanded its proprietary Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program by $1 billion.
The expansion increases total program capacity to $2.5 billion to support rising investment in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.
The program was introduced in 2025.
The program provides a multi-line insurance solution covering data center projects from construction through operations, integrating construction, cyber, cargo and operational risks into a single coordinated offering.
On Tuesday, Aon closed trading 1.68% lesser at $344.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aon PLC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.