31.10.2025 11:40:51

Aon Plc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $458 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $660 million or $3.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $3.997 billion from $3.721 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $458 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.11 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $3.997 Bln vs. $3.721 Bln last year.

