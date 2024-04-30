|
30.04.2024 16:59:12
Aperam announces results of its General Meeting
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Aperam announces results of its Annual General Meeting
Luxembourg April 30, 2024 (17:00 CET) - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“the General Meeting”) of Aperam held today approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. Arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote physically, electronically and by proxy voting.
The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors" - “Equity Investors” - "Annual General Meeting" - "30 April 2024 - General Meeting of Shareholders".
In particular, the shareholders
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Since January 2022, the business has been organised in four primary reportable divisions: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.
Contact
Company Secretary / Delphine Feraud-Valendru; aperam.corporate@aperam.com
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
1893345 30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aperam S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|Aperam announces results of its General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
24.04.24
|Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2023 (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|Aperam BioEnergia kicks off Patch partnership by selling 15,000 metric tons of carbon removal (EQS Group)
|
29.03.24
|Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2023 (EQS Group)
|
15.02.24
|Aperam and Metalshub partnership for a Digital Source-to-Contract solution (EQS Group)
|
09.02.24
|Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2024 (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2024 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Aperam S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aperam S.A.
|27,66
|-0,79%