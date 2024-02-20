|
20.02.2024 15:05:18
APi Group Initiates 2024 Revenue Outlook In Line With Estimates
(RTTNews) - APi Group Corp. (APG), a provider of safety and specialty services, on Tuesday, revised its annual revenue outlook and initiated guidance for full-year 2024.
For the full year, the company now expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be above the midpoint of the previously provided outlook of $6.925 billion and $780 million, respectively.
On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the Group to register revenue of $6.93 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Excluding items, for the full year, the company expects EBITDA of $855 million to $905 million.
For full year 2024, the Group expects revenue of $7.050 billion to $7.250 billion, reflecting a mid-single-digit organic growth, led by expected double-digit core inspection organic growth.
Analysts, on average, expect the company to register revenue of $7.21 billion, for the year.
Russ Becker, CEO of APi Group, said: "We remain confident in achieving our goal of 13%+ adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025 through an improved mix of inspection, service and monitoring revenue, procurement savings, value capture opportunities from recent acquisitions, and leveraging our global scale."
The company is scheduled to provide more detail on its annual performance as well as 2024 outlook on February 28.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu APi Group Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: APi Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: APi Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: APi Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu APi Group Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|APi Group Corporation Registered Shs
|35,11
|1,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.