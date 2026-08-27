KKR Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045
|
27.08.2026 15:08:00
Apollo, KKR Form Partnership To Back Atlantic Aviation
(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced on Thursday that they have entered into a strategic partnership to support the continued growth of Atlantic Aviation.
Under the transaction, Apollo-managed funds acquired a significant interest in the company, while KKR-managed funds remain a substantial shareholder. The deal values Atlantic Aviation at nearly $10 billion.
Atlantic Aviation provides fixed-base operator services across U.S. airports, including fueling, hangar leasing and other essential aviation infrastructure.
The company operates under long-term airport concession agreements and has expanded its footprint through acquisitions and organic growth since KKR's 2021 purchase.
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds. Evercore and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to KKR.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of KKR were down 0.57 percent, changing hands at $107.88, after closing Wednesday's regular session 0.86 percent higher.
Apollo shares fell 0.13 percent to $133.50 in pre market trading on the NYSE, after ending Wednesday's regular session 0.37 percent higher.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!