|
26.08.2024 23:12:45
Apple CFO Luca Maestri To Step Down On Jan. 1; Kevan Parekh To Replace
(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday announced that it will replace Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri on January 1, 2025. Kevan Parekh, Apple's Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will succeed as CFO.
Maestri, who had been Apple CFO since 2014, will continue to lead the Corporate Services teams, including information systems and technology, information security, and real estate and development, reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
"Luca has been an extraordinary partner in managing Apple for the long term. He has been instrumental in improving and driving the company's financial performance, engaging with shareholders, and instilling financial discipline across every part of Apple. We're fortunate that we will continue to benefit from the leadership and insight that have been the hallmark of his tenure at the company," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.
"For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple's finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect, wise judgment, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple's next CFO."
During his time as CFO, Maestri enabled essential investments and practiced robust financial discipline, which together helped the company more than double its revenue, with services revenue growing more than five times.
Parekh has been at Apple for 11 years and currently leads Financial Planning and Analysis, G&A and Benefits Finance, Investor Relations, and Market Research. Prior to this role, Parekh led Worldwide Sales, Retail, and Marketing Finance. He began his tenure leading the financial support of Apple's Product Marketing, Internet Sales and Services, and Engineering teams.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.08.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Ende des Montagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.24
|Keynote-Datum steht fest: Apple-Aktie reagiert verhalten - neue iPhones erwartet (dpa-AFX)
|
26.08.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Montagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 leichter (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|202,90
|0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Dow Jones geht nach Rekordhoch stabil in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Verluste verzeichnete. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins - der Dow Jones erreichte jedoch kurzzeitig eine neue Bestmarke. Am asiatischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.