Apple Hospitality REIT Recognizes Top Performers with Apple Awards

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company” or "Apple Hospitality”) today announced recipients of the Company’s 2023 Apple Awards. The winners were chosen for their outstanding contributions in 2023.

"The management companies we work with are among the best in our industry,” commented Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. "The associates and management teams at our hotels go above and beyond to care for and serve our guests while working to maximize bottom-line performance in all market environments. We are honored to recognize our highest performing management company with the Management Company of the Year Award, highlight our top hotel performers with our Shining Apple Awards, and recognize five associates with Apple Awards for their unwavering spirit to serve our guests, to lead by example and to positively impact their communities. We congratulate all of our award recipients and extend our heartfelt thanks to all the management companies and associates at our hotels for their steadfast commitment to hospitality and excellence.”

Management Company of the Year and Shining Apple Awards

Recipients of Apple Hospitality’s Management Company of the Year and Shining Apple Awards are selected based on balanced scorecard metrics, which measure the performance of each hotel across all facets of a hotel’s operations, including, but not limited to, financial metrics, relative market share performance and guest service scores. Each management company and individual hotel is ranked according to their scores. The Company utilizes the balanced scorecard metrics to benchmark and share best practices across its hotels to maximize portfolio performance. The Company is honored to present the following Apple Awards:

2023 Management Company of the Year Award – Chartwell Hospitality. This award is presented to the management company that ranks the highest among Apple Hospitality’s third-party management companies based on balanced scorecard metrics for the full year. Chartwell Hospitality is the winner of the 2023 Management Company of the Year Award for their outstanding achievements on all key measures of performance throughout the year. Chartwell Hospitality, based in Franklin, Tennessee, currently manages 10 of the Company’s hotels.

This award is presented to the management company that ranks the highest among Apple Hospitality’s third-party management companies based on balanced scorecard metrics for the full year. Chartwell Hospitality is the winner of the 2023 Management Company of the Year Award for their outstanding achievements on all key measures of performance throughout the year. Chartwell Hospitality, based in Franklin, Tennessee, currently manages 10 of the Company’s hotels. 2023 Annual Shining Apple Award – Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Tempe / Phoenix / University. This award is presented to the hotel(s) ranking the highest among the Company’s hotels based on balanced scorecard metrics for the full year. The Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Tempe / Phoenix / University are the recipients of the 2023 Annual Shining Apple Award for consistency in excellence across all performance metrics and strong bottom-line performance for the year. This dual property, which opened in 2020, exceeded expectations on every metric, with both properties earning a perfect score for the year on the Company’s balanced scorecard. Both hotels exceeded RevPAR index growth expectations, surpassed total revenue budgets with flowthrough of 101%, surpassed brand benchmarks for both cleanliness and service, and achieved strong online ratings. The Company’s Hyatt House and Hyatt Place in Tempe, Arizona, are managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, and the General Manager of both hotels is Tammy Ladd.

This award is presented to the hotel(s) ranking the highest among the Company’s hotels based on balanced scorecard metrics for the full year. The Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Tempe / Phoenix / University are the recipients of the 2023 Annual Shining Apple Award for consistency in excellence across all performance metrics and strong bottom-line performance for the year. This dual property, which opened in 2020, exceeded expectations on every metric, with both properties earning a perfect score for the year on the Company’s balanced scorecard. Both hotels exceeded RevPAR index growth expectations, surpassed total revenue budgets with flowthrough of 101%, surpassed brand benchmarks for both cleanliness and service, and achieved strong online ratings. The Company’s Hyatt House and Hyatt Place in Tempe, Arizona, are managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, and the General Manager of both hotels is Tammy Ladd. 2023 Quarterly Shining Apple Awards. Apple Hospitality is also pleased once again to present Quarterly Shining Apple Awards to the hotels with the highest ranking for the quarter based on balanced scorecard metrics. First Quarter 2023 Shining Apple Award – Homewood Suites by Hilton Denton. The Company’s Homewood Suites in Denton, Texas, is managed by Chartwell Hospitality and led by General Manager Emily Wright. Second Quarter 2023 Shining Apple Award – Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix North-Happy Valley . The Company’s Homewood Suites in Phoenix, Arizona, is managed by NCG Hospitality and led by General Manager Jeremy Dunkin. Third Quarter 2023 Shining Apple Awards – Hilton Garden Inn Lake Forest Mettawa . The Company’s Hilton Garden Inn in Lake Forest, Illinois, is managed by HHM Hotels and led by General Manager Lou DeMarchi. Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Brandon. The Company’s Embassy Suites in Tampa, Florida, is managed by HHM Hotels and led by General Manager Chad Lobner. Fourth Quarter 2023 Shining Apple Award – Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Dunwoody . The Company’s Hampton Inn & Suites in Atlanta, Georgia, is managed by LBA Hospitality and led by General Manager LaVonia Wynn.

Apple Hospitality is also pleased once again to present Quarterly Shining Apple Awards to the hotels with the highest ranking for the quarter based on balanced scorecard metrics.

2023 Apple Award Winners

Apple Hospitality’s 2023 Apple Awards are presented to five hotel associates in recognition of their exceptional hospitality and service. These management company team members look for ways to contribute beyond their primary areas of responsibility; they are regularly recognized by guests for being helpful, welcoming, professional, caring and empathetic; and they exhibit leadership in acts both large and small. They consistently make a positive impact at their hotels and in the communities their hotels serve, inspiring others to do the same. The recipients of Apple Hospitality’s 2023 Apple Awards are as follows:

Bindu Arora – Bindu serves as Laundry Attendant at the Courtyard by Marriott Seattle Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, which is managed by InnVentures. Since starting in 2006, Bindu has been the backbone of the hotel and is always consistent, reliable and there to support and encourage. She is the first to offer to come in on her days off or stay a few extra hours to set the hotel up for success. Bindu’s attention to detail and efficiency has resulted in tremendous cost savings over the years, and her meticulous approach ensures that every piece of linen is impeccably cleaned and well maintained. Bindu cares deeply about her work product and the people she impacts. She takes proactive measures every day to ensure that she is set up for success in offering the best service to guests and the highest quality of execution in all responsibilities.

– Bindu serves as Laundry Attendant at the Courtyard by Marriott Seattle Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, which is managed by InnVentures. Since starting in 2006, Bindu has been the backbone of the hotel and is always consistent, reliable and there to support and encourage. She is the first to offer to come in on her days off or stay a few extra hours to set the hotel up for success. Bindu’s attention to detail and efficiency has resulted in tremendous cost savings over the years, and her meticulous approach ensures that every piece of linen is impeccably cleaned and well maintained. Bindu cares deeply about her work product and the people she impacts. She takes proactive measures every day to ensure that she is set up for success in offering the best service to guests and the highest quality of execution in all responsibilities. Peaches Crawford – Peaches serves as General Manager at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Cape Canaveral-Cocoa Beach in Cape Canaveral, Florida, which is managed by LBA Hospitality. A dedicated leader, Peaches ended 2023 on a high note with the hotel ranking near the top of hotels in the Homewood Suites brand in multiple categories. She lives and breathes the LBA CARES (Caring Associates Ready and Empowered to Serve) initiative, constantly finding ways to serve her team, guests and community. She treats her staff like family, often throwing celebrations and cooking for them. Peaches is also involved with local food banks and was an active participant when three hotels in Cape Canaveral won a grant from Hilton for their Brevard County beach clean-up service project. Peaches is an ideal example of leadership and caring, and the love she has for her hotel and team is palpable.

– Peaches serves as General Manager at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Cape Canaveral-Cocoa Beach in Cape Canaveral, Florida, which is managed by LBA Hospitality. A dedicated leader, Peaches ended 2023 on a high note with the hotel ranking near the top of hotels in the Homewood Suites brand in multiple categories. She lives and breathes the LBA CARES (Caring Associates Ready and Empowered to Serve) initiative, constantly finding ways to serve her team, guests and community. She treats her staff like family, often throwing celebrations and cooking for them. Peaches is also involved with local food banks and was an active participant when three hotels in Cape Canaveral won a grant from Hilton for their Brevard County beach clean-up service project. Peaches is an ideal example of leadership and caring, and the love she has for her hotel and team is palpable. Artur Jakllari – Artur serves as Dual Engineering Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Lake Forest Mettawa in Lake Forest, Illinois, and the Residence Inn by Marriott Chicago Lake Forest/Mettawa, in Mettawa, Illinois, which are managed by HHM Hotels. Artur started at the hotels as a houseperson, and after several months exhibiting his exceptional work ethic, he was given the opportunity to work in maintenance. He attended night school to learn HVAC, studied the hotels’ systems and has become one of the top engineering managers in the region. Highly skilled at mechanical work, Artur and his team can perform many repairs and installations, often saving the hotels money. In addition to his regular workload, Artur drives the morning shuttles several days a week, with many guests commenting on his excellent service. Always stepping up to help in whatever ways he can, Artur is proud of the value he brings to his position at the property. Artur is willing to do anything he can to make any department in the hotel as successful as possible.

– Artur serves as Dual Engineering Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Lake Forest Mettawa in Lake Forest, Illinois, and the Residence Inn by Marriott Chicago Lake Forest/Mettawa, in Mettawa, Illinois, which are managed by HHM Hotels. Artur started at the hotels as a houseperson, and after several months exhibiting his exceptional work ethic, he was given the opportunity to work in maintenance. He attended night school to learn HVAC, studied the hotels’ systems and has become one of the top engineering managers in the region. Highly skilled at mechanical work, Artur and his team can perform many repairs and installations, often saving the hotels money. In addition to his regular workload, Artur drives the morning shuttles several days a week, with many guests commenting on his excellent service. Always stepping up to help in whatever ways he can, Artur is proud of the value he brings to his position at the property. Artur is willing to do anything he can to make any department in the hotel as successful as possible. Felice Kent – Felice serves as Bartender at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown in Phoenix, Arizona, which is managed by NCG Hospitality. Felice started working at the hotel in August 2022 and immediately showed her gracious character by working both the bar and the kitchen for several months until a full-time cook was hired. During this time, she never complained about the workload, always greeting guests with a smile and genuine care. Felice was not only instrumental in getting the hotel’s dining outlet, Downtown 77, fully operational in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic, she was also the driving force behind the outlet’s ability to double revenues and profits from 2022 to 2023. She has the ability to drive stays at the hotel with both individual guests and corporate groups. Spending her weekends volunteering at the ASPCA shelter, Felice has created a partnership between the hotel and the shelter, personally delivering discarded towels every month to the shelter. Felice lives for others, using her servant’s heart to spread kindness in all aspects of her life.

– Felice serves as Bartender at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown in Phoenix, Arizona, which is managed by NCG Hospitality. Felice started working at the hotel in August 2022 and immediately showed her gracious character by working both the bar and the kitchen for several months until a full-time cook was hired. During this time, she never complained about the workload, always greeting guests with a smile and genuine care. Felice was not only instrumental in getting the hotel’s dining outlet, Downtown 77, fully operational in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic, she was also the driving force behind the outlet’s ability to double revenues and profits from 2022 to 2023. She has the ability to drive stays at the hotel with both individual guests and corporate groups. Spending her weekends volunteering at the ASPCA shelter, Felice has created a partnership between the hotel and the shelter, personally delivering discarded towels every month to the shelter. Felice lives for others, using her servant’s heart to spread kindness in all aspects of her life. Walter Munn III – Walter serves as Chief Engineer at the Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott Richmond Downtown in Richmond, Virginia, which are managed by White Lodging. As Chief Engineer, Walter’s expertise shows through his high level of technical proficiency, innovative spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. His understanding of engineering principles coupled with a keen eye for innovation has resulted in numerous advancements and improvements within the hotels, elevating the guest experience. Beyond his technical abilities, his unwavering integrity and innate ability to inspire trust have fostered a culture of collaboration, empowerment and growth. Since the hotels’ opening, Walter has been an incredible force, demonstrating dedication and commitment to the success of the hotels. His longevity and steadfast presence have not only fortified the foundation of his team but also have set a standard of excellence for all who have the privilege of working alongside him.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 224 hotels with approximately 29,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states and the District of Columbia. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 101 Marriott-branded hotels, 118 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613303244/en/