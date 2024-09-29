|
29.09.2024 12:05:00
Apple's New iPhone 16 Didn't Seem All That Impressive. But Here's Why Its Sales Numbers Could Be Strong.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has grown more diverse over the years with the launch of services to help enhance its top line and to expand its already robust ecosystem. But ultimately, this is still a company that relies heavily on iPhone sales, which today account for approximately half of all revenue for the company.As Apple sells more iPhones, particularly to new customers, that also means more people are in its ecosystem and using its services. This is why the newest iPhone can be an extremely important indicator for the business' future growth, as a strong performance could lead to greater revenue on other fronts.Recently, Apple unveiled its latest phone, the iPhone 16. While it will provide users with a phone that is ready for artificial intelligence (AI) features, it may not be all that exciting. But looks can be deceiving, and early accounts are that the new iPhone is doing just fine. Here's why it could be a big growth catalyst for the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
