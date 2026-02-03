Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.02.2026 20:15:00
Apple's Surging iPhone Sales Aren't Really About AI...and That's a Good Thing
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has finally jumped all the way on the artificial intelligence growth bandwagon. That's the prevailing narrative anyway. Following its recently reported fiscal first quarter's iPhone year-over-year revenue growth of 23%, the market's pretty well convinced the company's shrugged off its shaky iPhone-focused entry into the AI race. Except, that's probably not the case.The suite of tools that make up Apple Intelligence doesn't look markedly different now than it did when it was first launched in October 2024. And, the new-and-improved version of its digital assistant Siri that was promised early last year still isn't available. There's a different reason consumers are suddenly so interested in the iPhone again. And unlike the demand that interest in an AI-powered handheld device might generate, the reason for this sudden swell of buying is apt to persist for at least a few years.That, however, is exactly what Apple and its shareholders should be hoping is the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 670,00
|-0,82%