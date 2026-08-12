Applied Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001
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12.08.2026 23:07:53
Applied Digital vs. Microsoft: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the race for high-performance computing intensifies, investors must choose between the niche growth of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and the massive scale of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Which stock is the better buy?Applied Digital builds the physical foundation for the artificial intelligence era through specialized data centers. Microsoft operates as a global technology leader, integrating software and cloud computing across its massive ecosystem. Both companies are prominent players in the technology landscape, though they offer distinct risk and reward profiles for your portfolio.Applied Digital designs and operates digital infrastructure and cloud services for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence. The company primarily serves crypto mining customers and provides GPU computing for hyperscalers and enterprises. One anchor customer accounted for roughly 59% of total revenue from continuing operations during fiscal year 2026. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Co Ltd
|4 225,00
|-0,35%
|Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs
|26,74
|-0,89%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|26 520,00
|-0,45%
|Microsoft Corp.
|427,60
|-0,08%