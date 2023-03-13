|
13.03.2023 13:19:58
Applied Materials Boosts Qtly Dividend 23.1%; Approves Addl. $10 Bln Share Buyback
(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has approved a 23.1 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per share from $0.26 per share, payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023.
The Board also approved a new share repurchase authorization enabling Applied to buyback an additional $10 billion of its shares over time. This supplements the previous authorization which had $4.7 billion remaining at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
Over the past 10 years, Applied has increased the quarterly dividend paid per share at an 11 percent compound annual growth rate and reduced the number of shares outstanding by nearly 30 percent.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Applied Materials Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Applied Materials Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!