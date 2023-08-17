Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023 22:12:43

Applied Materials Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.56 billion, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $1.61 billion, or $1.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 billion or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $6.42 billion from $6.52 billion last year.

Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.56 Bln. vs. $1.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.74 -Revenue (Q3): $6.42 Bln vs. $6.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.82 - $2.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.11 - $6.91Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Applied Materials Inc.mehr Nachrichten