Applied Materials Aktie

Applied Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051

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17.09.2026 13:15:01

Applied Materials vs. Marvell Technology: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the building blocks of modern computing evolve, investors often weigh the giants of manufacturing against the specialists in connectivity. Should you bet on the equipment that makes chips, or the silicon that powers data centers?

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) provides the essential tools required to fabricate complex microchips, while Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) designs high-speed networking and custom silicon for the cloud. Both companies are critical to the hardware ecosystem, but they offer distinct exposure to the chip market. This comparison explores which stock better aligns with your goals for 2026.

Applied Materials sells specialized tools and factory automation software to the world's largest chipmakers. The company remains a titan among semiconductor stocks by providing the equipment required to produce advanced microchips. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk, as two clients accounted for nearly 19% and 15% of revenue in its latest annual report.

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