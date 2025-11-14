Applied Therapeutics, Omeros, And Others Post Sharp Moves After Market Close

(RTTNews) - Several companies posted notable moves in after-hours trading on Thursday, driven by earnings announcements and regulatory updates.

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) rose sharply in extended trading, climbing to $0.52, a gain of 36.10%. The company reported third-quarter results with a net loss of about $1.2 million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.02) per share, in the same period last year. Revenue came in at $2.4 million, slightly lower than the $2.5 million reported in 2024, reflecting weaker domestic dental sales offset by stronger international demand and recurring medical revenue.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) shares advanced 14.78% after hours to $0.31. The company reported a Q3 net loss of $19.0 million, or $0.13 per share, narrowing significantly from a net loss of $68.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in the prior year's quarter. In addition, the company announced it has secured a meeting with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 to discuss the regulatory path forward for govorestat in Classic Galactosemia, following a Complete Response Letter and warning letter issued in late 2024.

Omeros Corp. (OMER) shares gained 20.54% in after-hours trading, reaching $7.57. The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $30.9 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to $32.2 million, or $0.56 per share, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net loss was $22.1 million, or $0.34 per share. Omeros also provided an update on its Biologics License Application for narsoplimab, with the FDA extending the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date to December 26, 2025. The company noted that analyses requested by the FDA have supported the therapy's benefit.

Shares of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) rose 19.48% after hours to $3.68. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $136.6 million, up 36.7% from $99.9 million in the prior year. Net loss was $16.5 million compared to $16.1 million a year earlier, while earnings per share improved to $(0.14) from $(0.18). The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $495 million to $505 million, up from the previous outlook of $460 million to $480 million.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares edged higher by 5.34% in after-hours trading to $0.69. The company reported a net loss of $15.8 million for the third quarter, compared to $10.6 million in the prior year, which had included $11.0 million in collaboration revenue. Research and development expenses declined to $9.5 million from $16.4 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) gained 8.49% after hours, trading at $0.61. The company did not release news on Thursday, but is scheduled to report third-quarter financial results before the market opens on November 14, 2025.

Shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) advanced 8.74% in extended trading to $2.24. The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 net income of $2.0 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.24 per share, in the prior year. Revenue came in at $13.9 million, down from $16.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.