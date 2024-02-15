|
15.02.2024 17:09:57
Applied Therapeutics Stock Gains Over Positive Results From Interim Analysis Of Govorestat
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. gained 16 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the positive interim 12-month results from the ongoing Phase 3 INSPIRE trial, in which the primary endpoints and several key secondary endpoints were achieved.
Currently, Applied Therapeutics stock is climbing 16.04 percent, to $3.11 over the previous close of $2.68 on a volume of 3,752,156. It had traded between $0.757 and $4.42 for the past 52 weeks on the Nasdaq.
The Phase 3 INSPIRE trial is a double-blind placebo-controlled registrational study for the patients with Sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency, or SORD deficiency, which is a progressive, debilitating hereditary neuropathy that affects peripheral nerves and motor neurons, resulting in significant disability, loss of sensory function and decreased mobility.
The company also informed that it plans to request for a pre-NDA meeting with the neurology department of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding potential approval based on the current positive data.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Applied Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Applied Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|3,35
|36,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.