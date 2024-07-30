ArcBest Declares a $0.12/Share Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on August 13, 2024, payable on August 27, 2024.

ABOUT ARCBEST

