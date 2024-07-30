|
30.07.2024 16:12:00
ArcBest Declares a $0.12/Share Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on August 13, 2024, payable on August 27, 2024.
ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 15,000 employees across 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, using its technology, expertise and scale to connect shippers with the solutions they need — from ground, air and ocean transportation to fully managed supply chains. ArcBest has a long history of innovation that is enriched by deep customer relationships. With a commitment to helping customers navigate supply chain challenges now and in the future, the company is developing ground-breaking technology like Vaux™, one of the TIME Best Inventions of 2023. For more information, visit arcb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240730233208/en/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ArcBest Corp
|116,00
|-0,85%