ArcBest Partners with Scholarship America to Offer Company's Inaugural Employee Dependent Scholarship Program

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), an integrated logistics company, today announced its partnership with Scholarship America® to offer the company’s first Employee Dependent Scholarship Program, providing recipients $2,000 per academic year. Applications for the 2024-2025 school year opened in January 2024, and 10 students were selected to receive ArcBest’s inaugural scholarship funding based on their academic record, leadership and participation in school and community activities, statement of educational and career goals, and financial need.

"We're excited about partnering with Scholarship America to continue investing in our employees and their children through financial support for higher education,” said Erin Gattis, ArcBest chief human resources officer. "One of ArcBest’s core values is Growth, and it focuses on growing our people and our business. That extends to our employees’ homes and communities. Through this new partnership, we’re helping students access the education they want and empowering them to achieve their career aspirations.”

The ArcBest Employee Dependent Scholarship Program is available to dependent children of full-time employees in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada who have worked for the company at least three years. Dependent children are defined as biological, adopted, foster children, stepchildren, legal wards, or children of a person standing in loco parentis under age 24 as of the application deadline date. The program excludes dependents of department directors and above.

Eligible applicants include high school seniors, students in their final year of upper secondary school or CEGEP (College of General and Professional Teaching) studies, upper secondary school graduates enrolling in college for the first time, and students who have completed undergraduate courses while in high school or upper secondary school. Students must have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.

Recipients can earn up to $8,000 by renewing their scholarship each academic year for up to three years or until a bachelor's degree (or equivalent) is completed. Students must maintain a 2.5 GPA in full-time course studies and complete at least 24 semester hours during the preceding academic year.

"It means a lot that ArcBest is so interested in its employees and their families that the company would offer this scholarship," said Eleanor Gordon, an ArcBest scholarship recipient. "I am very thankful to be selected as a recipient as I begin my college career and continue growing my education.”

The ArcBest Employee Dependent Scholarship Program was created in response to employee feedback and aligns with our Philanthropic Pillar of Education, which guides how ArcBest invests in local and higher education to help grow the current and future workforce. More than 60 students applied for the 2024-2025 scholarship.

Scholarship America is the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarships and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals. The Scholarship America evaluation team chose ArcBest’s first 10 recipients.

2024-2025 Scholarship Recipients:

Aubrey Taylor, University of Kansas

Clare Allison, Edgewood College

Eleanor Gordon, University of Texas at Austin

Emily Lockey, Rochester Christian University

Hannah Stanley, Atlanta Technical College

Jami Kurth, Carroll University

Lillian Murray, Folsom Lake Community College

Liset Vallejo, Friends University

Mary Mungroo, The College of New Jersey

Michelle Fernandini, Florida State University

