Archer Aviation: A Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
Electric battery technology has transformed the automotive space. Annual unit sales for electric vehicles are closing in on 20 million each year around the world. Now companies like Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) with its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles are poised to revolutionize travel through cities.With electric power and quieter than a helicopter, eVTOLs can theoretically operate in dense residential urban areas without disturbing people below, creating a potential boom for point-to-point taxi networks in cities around the globe. Archer Aviation has begun test flights for its electric air taxi concept, meaning that it is close to finally debuting its product commercially.Does that make the stock a once-in-a-decade opportunity at a trading price of just $8.45?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
