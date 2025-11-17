Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
17.11.2025 13:30:00
Archer Aviation Adds a Piece: What's the Value Proposition for Investors?
Morgan Stanley projected in its 2018 urban air mobility framework that the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market could reach $1.5 trillion by 2040, with an even more bullish scenario calling for $2.9 trillion. Those numbers have investors intrigued, and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has emerged as one of the most popular ways to play the theme. The stock has surged 84% over the past 12 months despite a recent sell-off across small caps, as the company races toward Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification.However, Archer has just done something that's dividing the investment community. The company spent $126 million to acquire Hawthorne Airport's fixed-base operator and effectively take control of the remaining 30 years on the airport's master lease, adding an 80-acre property to its balance sheet through 2055. CEO Adam Goldstein called it "a generational opportunity to control a key airport and build the first purpose-built eVTOL hub at the center of a world-class aviation corridor," in an email statement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!