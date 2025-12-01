Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1415L / ISIN: BMG0451H1170
|
01.12.2025 10:06:21
Archer Enters Five-year Contract With YPF
(RTTNews) - Archer Limited (ARCHER.OL) announced the signing of a new five-year contract with YPF for the provision of drilling services in Vaca Muerta, Argentina. The contract, with an estimated value of $600 million, covers the provision and operation of seven advanced drilling rigs. Archer will provide and operate seven drilling rigs, equipped with integrated Managed Pressure Drilling systems.
Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer. "The contract will strengthen our market position in the region and contribute positively to revenue visibility and profitability over the coming years, ultimately translating into shareholder value."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Archer Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Archer Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!