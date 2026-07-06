Are More Solid Gains On The Horizon For SLDB?

(RTTNews) - Although the idea of gene therapy was first proposed in the 1960s, it took many years of research before it became a reality. In 2017, the first gene therapy - Novartis' Kymriah - was approved for the treatment of children and young adults with a type of blood cancer called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that had relapsed or had not responded to previous treatment.

What is a gene therapy?

Gene therapy is a treatment that modifies a person's genes to help treat or cure disease. It can work by replacing a faulty gene with a healthy one, turning off a harmful gene that is not working properly, or adding a new or modified gene to help the body fight or treat a disease.

The company we are profiling today is Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), which is advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases.

The most advanced drug candidate in the pipeline is SGT-003, being developed for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder caused by changes in the DMD gene, which provides instructions for making dystrophin, a protein essential for healthy muscle function. Without enough functional dystrophin, muscle fibers become damaged during movement, leading to ongoing inflammation and the gradual replacement of muscle with fat and scar tissue. Over time, this causes progressive muscle weakness, making it increasingly difficult to walk and perform everyday activities, while also affecting the heart and breathing muscles. (Source: Medical News Today)

SGT-003 is designed to work by delivering a shortened but functional version of the dystrophin gene, called microdystrophin, to help muscles produce the protein they need. The therapy primarily targets muscle, including the heart, while minimising delivery to the liver. This targeted approach may reduce the risk of liver-related side effects seen with some of the approved gene therapies.

A Phase 1/2 first-in-human, open-label, single-dose, multicenter trial of SGT-003, administered as a one-time intravenous infusion, in pediatric participants with Duchenne, dubbed INSPIRE DUCHENNE, is underway.

Interim results from the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial, reported this March, showed that treatment with SGT-003 led to strong microdystrophin expression, restoration of the dystrophin-associated protein complex (DAPC), and improved muscle health, including stabilization and improvement in heart function (left ventricular ejection fraction, LVEF). The therapy also continued to demonstrate an encouraging safety profile and was generally well tolerated in the 40 participants treated as of March 11, 2026.

In May of this year, the company dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 multi-country, placebo-controlled, clinical trial of SGT-003 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, dubbed IMPACT DUCHENNE.

Solid plans to continue discussions with the FDA to seek guidance on a possible accelerated approval pathway for SGT-003 and will provide updates as these discussions move forward.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the company has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on its Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for SGT-003. Approval of a PIP is required for a future marketing authorization application.

In addition, Solid was one of only three companies to receive the newly relaunched Innovation Passport under the UK's Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). The designation is awarded to transformative products that address unmet clinical needs and could help speed up regulatory review, market approval, and patient access.

The other investigational gene therapies of Solid Bioscience in clinical development are SGT-212 for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA); and SGT-501 for Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CPVT).

-- SGT-212 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in individuals aged 18-40 living with FA, dubbed FALCON.

The FALCON study will enroll multiple cohorts, with the first cohort enrolling non-ambulatory individuals, and a plan to enroll ambulatory individuals in a future cohort.

Initial data from the study is expected by year-end 2026, subject to participant enrollment.

Friedreich ataxia (FA) is a single-gene disorder caused by low levels of the frataxin (FXN) protein, which is important for normal mitochondrial function. Reduced FXN leads to poor energy production and a buildup of harmful byproducts, causing oxidative stress that damages cells in the brain, spinal cord, and heart. Patients often develop vision and hearing loss, slurred speech, and muscle weakness. Most individuals also develop cardiac complications, commonly including hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and arrhythmias, which are the leading cause of death in FA.

An estimated 5,000-7,000 patients in the United States and about 25,000 patients in the European Union are affected by FA.

-- SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia is in a Phase 1b trial, dubbed ARTEMIS. Clinical trial sites have been activated, and participant screening is underway.

The first participant is anticipated to be dosed in the ARTEMIS trial in the second half of 2026, with initial safety data anticipated in the first half of 2027, subject to participant enrollment.

Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT) is a rare and life-threatening heart disorder that typically affects young individuals. It is caused by mutations in the CASQ2 and RYR2 proteins, which regulate calcium handling in heart cells and are essential for normal electrical signaling and contraction.

CPVT usually presents in childhood, with symptoms such as fainting (syncope) or sudden cardiac arrest, and carries a high risk of sudden death and severely reduced quality of life. Historically, the condition has been associated with a poor prognosis, with mortality rates reported to be as high as 50% by age 35. The disease most often begins early in life, with an average onset between 7 and 9 years of age. Current standard treatments, including beta blockers and flecainide, have remained largely unchanged for decades and do not address the underlying cause of the disease. CPVT affects an estimated 33,000 people.

Cash Position

Solid had $380.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities as of March 31, 2026, sufficient to fund its operational runway into the first half of 2028.

Conclusion

Solid Biosciences has made meaningful strides this year, advancing its neuromuscular and cardiac programs alongside continued platform development. With a strong focus on generating robust, well-controlled clinical data through its integrated, multi-country, multi-trial development program, the company is emerging as a biotech stock investors should keep on their radar.

Solid Bioscience made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 25, 2018, at a price of $16.00 per share.

In the last 1 year, SLDB has traded in a range of $3.79 to $10.88.

When we alerted readers to SLDB on December 17, 2025, it was trading at $5.84. The stock touched a 52-week high of $10.88 during intraday trading on Thursday (July 2, 2026), before closing at $10.84, up 6.27%.