Arista Networks, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $853.0 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $748.0 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $962.3 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.5% to $2.308 billion from $1.810 billion last year.

Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.3- $2.4 Bln