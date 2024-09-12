Arlo Announces Secure 5: Next Generation of Smart Home Security Powered by Arlo Intelligence



Arlo Secure 5 Subscription Plans Feature New Proprietary AI Technology to Provide Personalised Protection HONG KONG SAR -



"Arlo continues to lead the industry with our advanced AI and Computer Vision capabilities, including custom detections, vehicle recognition and person recognition, that deliver even more peace of mind to Arlo users," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer at Arlo. "Our relentless focus on smart home security backed by our commitment to also protect our customers' data and privacy will continue to drive more industry-first innovations that customers can trust to safeguard their loved ones."



Arlo Secure enhances the features of Arlo devices and completes the security experience to provide consumers with total protection. Leveraging advanced computer vision AI and recognition engines, Arlo Secure 5 provides more meaningful, detailed alerts so users can make informed decisions about their security and safety. Arlo Secure 5 introduces the following AI-powered innovations:

Person Recognition: Know exactly who has arrived at your home with personalised alerts labeled with names from your private library of named faces.

Know exactly who has arrived at your home with personalised alerts labeled with names from your private library of named faces. Vehicle Recognition: Protect your driveway with personalised alerts labeled with known vehicles that you previously named.

Protect your driveway with personalised alerts labeled with known vehicles that you previously named. Custom Detection[1]: Train Arlo AI to create personalised, custom detections to protect what matters most to you. Teach your camera to recognise certain objects or changes in view to trigger custom notifications. Whether it's knowing if the garage door is open, lights were left on in the basement or the dog is on the couch, Arlo AI alerts you to what is happening in and around your home so you know what action to take. New [2]:

View, Save, and Share: 30-days of Video Cloud Storage & Events available at your fingertips from anywhere.

30-days of Video Cloud Storage & Events available at your fingertips from anywhere. Personalised Security: Tools help you filter unwanted notifications and create zones for customised alerts.

Tools help you filter unwanted notifications and create zones for customised alerts. Take Quicker Action: Meaningful notifications allow you to know what's happening without even opening the app. Take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or view an animated video preview through your device's lock screen.

Meaningful notifications allow you to know what's happening without even opening the app. Take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or view an animated video preview through your device's lock screen. Detect Advanced Objects[3]: Recognise packages, animals, known people & vehicles through Arlo's advanced object detection backed by Arlo Intelligence. For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit



[1] At launch, Custom Detection will be offered as a Beta program.

[2] Some features are subject to device capabilities and not available in all regions.

[3] Available with Arlo Secure Plus plans.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s (the "Company" or "Arlo") expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding lowering the barrier of entry and broadening the market for DIT security and Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Secure, Arlo Secure Plus, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to utilize payment plans or to adopt the Company's new product offerings, or may adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



