22.07.2024 08:00:02
Arlo Surpasses 4 Million Paid Subscription Accounts
Continued Subscription Growth Illustrates True User Benefits of Arlo Subscription PlansSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2024 - Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading smart home security brand, today announced its AI-powered subscription service has surpassed a milestone of 4 million paid accounts. Arlo's continued subscription growth is a testament to the benefits and value that consumers place on its subscription plans and the overall power of its service business.
"Subscriptions to Arlo's AI-powered service continue to grow in 2024, and we are proud to have achieved the 4 million subscriber milestone," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo. "Arlo will continue to invest in our AI and SaaS platform and roll out numerous exciting new features and AI capabilities to further our position as the leader in the market. The team remains committed to providing an incredible user experience for current and new subscribers."
Arlo Secure enhances the features of Arlo devices and completes the security experience to provide consumers with total protection. Subscription plans allow users to act faster with one tap to protect their home and family, featuring 30 days of secure cloud storage of video recordings, smart interactive notifications, advanced object detection with AI, smart activity zones, and much more. Plans currently start at SGD$7.99 per month, with options for unlimited cameras and advanced features including 24/7 Professional Monitoring for enhanced peace of mind.
Features of Arlo Secure, Secure Plus, and Safe & Secure Pro subscriptions include[1]:
For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit https://www.arlo.com/asia/.
[1] Some features are subject to device capabilities and not available in all regions. Visit https://www.arlo.com/en-au/arlosecure.html to learn more.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.
