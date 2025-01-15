|
15.01.2025 04:59:55
Arlo Unveils Strategic Partnership with Origin AI to Deliver Advanced Smart Home Security Solutions
|
Arlo becomes the exclusive worldwide provider of Origin's AI Verified Human PresenceTM detection technology to be integrated into new innovative security solutions
Hashtag: #Arlo
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.
News Source: Arlo
15/01/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arlo Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04:59
|Arlo Unveils Strategic Partnership with Origin AI to Deliver Advanced Smart Home Security Solutions (EQS Group)
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: Arlo Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.24
|Give the Gift of Security this Holiday Season with Arlo (EQS Group)
|
23.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Arlo Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.09.24
|Arlo Announces Secure 5: Next Generation of Smart Home Security Powered by Arlo Intelligence (EQS Group)
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Arlo Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.24
|Arlo Introduces Multiple Login Feature for Enhanced Home Monitoring (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|Arlo Introduces Multiple Login Feature for Enhanced Home Monitoring (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Arlo Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arlo Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|11,11
|2,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Nachholverluste in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. Auch der Handel in Deutschland verlief freundlich. Die US-Börsen notierten uneins. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.