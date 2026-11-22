The expansion of artificial intelligence has pushed investors toward high-growth hardware providers. Choosing between Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) requires a careful look at their different roles in the chip ecosystem.

Arm provides the energy-efficient architecture used in almost every smartphone, while Marvell specializes in high-speed networking and data center infrastructure. Both companies are positioned to benefit from the rising demand for accelerated computing, yet they offer distinct risk profiles and valuation levels. This comparison helps you determine which path fits your investment strategy through 2027.

In the rapidly evolving world of semiconductor stocks, Arm is unique because it did not actually manufacture chips historically. Instead, it designs the primary architecture and licenses its intellectual property. Its energy-efficient designs are in over 99% of smartphones, although the company is now expanding into cloud data centers and automotive applications, and plans to produce its own chips at last.

Continue reading