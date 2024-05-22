Armstrong World Industries Introduces New Product to Reduce Carbon in Commercial Buildings

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, continues to expand its portfolio of products designed to help building owners, architects and contractors reduce the environmental impact of buildings with the introduction of Ultima® Low Embodied Carbon (LEC) ceiling panels.

With a rich history of product innovation dating to the 1890s and an ongoing focus on sustainable solutions, Armstrong is developing a comprehensive product portfolio for carbon reduction in the built environment. This portfolio includes the newly announced Ultima LEC product and recently launched Ultima® Templok® Energy Saving Ceiling panels, which are manufactured with phase change material that can help maintain thermal comfort and reduce heating and cooling costs in buildings. These products are designed to lower the carbon emissions over the lifecycle of a building by reducing operational and embodied carbon.

Using new technology that includes sustainable, wood-based biochar, Ultima LEC delivers a 43% reduction in the embodied carbon of a ceiling.* Ultima LEC panels are USDA-verified 100% biobased content and represent the lowest embodied carbon mineral fiber acoustical ceiling panel on the market today.**

"The importance of reducing the environmental impact of buildings continues to rise, and we are committed to bringing products and services to our customers that support decarbonization and circularity throughout the built environment,” said AWI CEO and President Vic Grizzle. "We believe both Ultima Templok and Ultima LEC will increasingly be specified by customers because of the growing attention our customers and our communities are giving to reducing the environmental impacts of buildings. From design conception to end-of-life product management, Armstrong is giving our customers additional tools to tackle energy efficiency, material waste, construction efficiency and embodied carbon. We are also excited about the impact these products can have in helping building owners, architects and contractors reach their own sustainability goals.”

In addition to Ultima LEC tiles and Ultima® Templok, the company has recently introduced other energy saving solutions that can further reduce operational carbon from commercial buildings, including AirAssure® gasketed ceiling panels, coupled with DynaMax® structural grid for data center applications to reduce cooling costs meaningfully for owners.

Additionally, Armstrong offers tools to enhance labor efficiency and reduce material waste in the construction process, through the use of ProjectWorks™, a design service which optimizes project layouts, saving material and cost at the jobsite. The company was also the first in the building industry to develop a ceiling tile recycling program which was introduced 25 years ago and has since diverted approximately 220 million square feet of old ceiling materials from landfills.

For more information about Ultima LEC, please visit: armstrongceilings.com/ultimalec

To learn more about sustainable building design and carbon reduction in the built environment, please visit: armstrongceilings.com/carbonreduction

*As compared to the Armstrong standard Ultima® ceiling panels

**Per EC3 tool data available 2/1/24. Ultima Low Embodied Carbon Ceiling Panels (A1-A3) 0.187 Global Warming Potential, incl. Biogenic carbon [kg CO2 eq./ft2]

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has approximately 3,500 employees and a manufacturing network of 19 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For over 160 years, Armstrong has pursued innovation and manufacturing excellence to deliver products and services to our customers that can transform how people design, build and experience spaces with aesthetics, acoustics, well-being, and sustainability in mind.

