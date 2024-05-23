Armstrong World Industries Releases Fourth Annual Sustainability Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation, and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, today released its fourth annual sustainability report entitled "Building Better Together.” The report highlights 2023 progress toward the company’s 2030 targets focused on the three pillars of its sustainability program—Healthy and Circular Products, Healthy Planet, and Thriving People and Communities.

Key highlights from the report include:

61% of total product sales and 80% of Mineral Fiber product sales in 2023 free of chemicals of concern

A 12% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from the 2019 baseline.

An increase in renewable electricity sourcing as a percent of total usage to 17% from 0% in 2019.

75 community organizations supported by our employee choice giving and foundation matching program.

Continued progress toward our zero-injury safety goal with an 21% reduction in total recordable injury rate compared to prior year.

"I am very proud of the dedication our team has shown to advance the goals of the three pillars of our sustainability program,” said AWI CEO and President Vic Grizzle. "We have made great strides in operationalizing and embedding sustainability into our business at Armstrong. This report highlights how we’re making progress to lessen our own environmental impact while innovating and collaborating to bring products to market that our customers need to meet their own need for sustainable solutions.”

The report showcases the company’s Building Better Together initiative that launched in 2023 to encourage collaboration and innovation to develop the solutions needed to meet the sustainability and health challenges in the built environment today. The report also highlights the introduction of energy-saving Ultima® Templok® ceiling panels which are the first product in what is expected to become a broader portfolio of solutions that can save energy and reduce carbon emissions generated by commercial buildings.

Similar to prior years, Armstrong’s 2024 sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Core option. It is also aligned with the following frameworks and standards: Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Construction Materials standards, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

See the full report for more details on Armstrong’s 2023 sustainability progress and performance.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has approximately 3,500 employees and a manufacturing network of 19 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For over 160 years, Armstrong has pursued innovation and manufacturing excellence to deliver products and services to our customers that can transform how people design, build and experience spaces with aesthetics, acoustics, well-being, and sustainability in mind.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523089953/en/