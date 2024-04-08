Armstrong World Industries Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, will release its first-quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and the accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com. Attendees who will not be asking a question during the call are encouraged to connect to the live webcast using the Listen Only link below.

Those wishing to participate by telephone must register prior to the event using the participant call link below. These registrants will receive personal dial-in information allowing them to access the live call.

Listen Only Link

Participant Call Link

A replay of the event will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has approximately 3,100 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

