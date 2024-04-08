|
08.04.2024 14:00:00
Armstrong World Industries Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, will release its first-quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the conference call and the accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com. Attendees who will not be asking a question during the call are encouraged to connect to the live webcast using the Listen Only link below.
Those wishing to participate by telephone must register prior to the event using the participant call link below. These registrants will receive personal dial-in information allowing them to access the live call.
- Listen Only Link
- Participant Call Link
A replay of the event will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has approximately 3,100 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408959144/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Armstrong World Industries Incmehr Nachrichten
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: Armstrong World Industries gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Armstrong World Industries verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.23
|Ausblick: Armstrong World Industries präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Armstrong World Industries Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Armstrong World Industries Inc
|118,74
|-1,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung.