08.10.2024 14:00:00
Armstrong World Industries Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, will release its third-quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the conference call and the accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com. Attendees who will not be asking a question during the call are encouraged to connect to the live webcast using the Listen Only link below.
Those wishing to participate by telephone must register prior to the event using the participant call link below. These registrants will receive personal dial-in information allowing them to access the live call.
- Listen Only Link
- Participant Call Link
A replay of the event will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has approximately 3,500 employees and a manufacturing network of 19 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For over 160 years, Armstrong has pursued innovation and manufacturing excellence to deliver products and services to our customers that can transform how people design, build and experience spaces with aesthetics, acoustics, well-being and sustainability in mind.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008499554/en/
