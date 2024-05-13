Armstrong World Industries to Attend the 2024 Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, announced today that President & Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle and SVP & Chief Financial Officer Chris Calzaretta will be hosting investor meetings at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

In connection with this conference, Armstrong will publish an updated Investor Presentation prior to the conference on the morning of May 15. This presentation can be found in the Events & Presentations section of its Investor Relations website at www.armstrongceilings.com.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has approximately 3,500 employees and a manufacturing network of 19 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For over 160 years, Armstrong has delivered products and services to our customers that can transform how people design, build and experience spaces with aesthetics, acoustics, wellbeing and sustainability in mind.

