Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hype and a Weak Jobs Report: Here Are the Companies That Can Weather the Sell-Off Storm

Volatility is back.Investors began August falling off a cliff due to a combination of weak economic data, including higher unemployment and the unwinding of the carry trade when the Bank of Japan raised interest rates on the yen . Concerns that the AI boom could be fading also weighed on tech stocks.The S&P 500 lost 6% in the first three sessions, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 8%. However, both indexes rapidly recovered their losses as better economic data came in, and strong earnings reports from bellwethers like Walmart helped reassure investors. As of Aug. 16, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are both up slightly for the month now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool