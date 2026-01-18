Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
|
18.01.2026 22:45:00
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Spending Is Rising. This Stock Could Benefit.
The United States and China might be leading the pack in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) development, but they are far from the only countries working on the technology or expanding their data center capacity.Europe is another hotspot for data center construction, and those data centers will face the same power problems that they do in the United States. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that the amount of global electricity consumed by data centers will double by 2030.Power infrastructure is one of the most overlooked parts of the AI equation. And, like America, Europe will also need a whole lot more electricity to run its data centers. Fortunately, Rolls-Royce (OTC: RYCEY) can build a nuclear power plant in a factory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
