

EQS-Media / 24.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Long-standing partnership between Ascory Bank and Pliant expanded through tailored financing solutions Hamburg, 24/11/26 – Ascory Bank is expanding its long-standing partnership with Pliant by providing a tailored financing solution to support the company’s continued growth.





Lukas Diehl, Head of Corporate Clients at Ascory Bank, says: “We have worked with Pliant for more than six years, so it is particularly rewarding to see how our partnership has developed over time. During that period, both Pliant and Ascory have grown significantly, while maintaining the trust and close collaboration that have characterized our relationship from the beginning. With this financing, we are taking the next step and providing Pliant with a flexible solution that supports its continued growth.”



The corporate credit card market has developed rapidly in recent years, driven in particular by innovative fintech platforms offering businesses flexible, technology-driven payment solutions. As these platforms scale, funding becomes an increasingly important part of their infrastructure. Credit card platforms need sufficient liquidity to support card authorizations and settlement obligations, while corporate customers increasingly value flexible and extended payment terms. This creates short-term and fluctuating funding requirements that can grow materially as transaction volumes increase.”



Ascory’s financing solutions have been structured specifically around these dynamics. They provide funding for Pliant’s pre-funding requirements for the credit card scheme and also finance their revolving credit card receivables for clients in the European Union through a private securitization structure. The solution gives Pliant a flexible funding base to support the further expansion of its corporate credit card offering while maintaining a flexible and reliable funding base.



“As our European business continues to scale, it's critical that our financing infrastructure grows alongside it,” said Malte Rau, CEO and co-founder of Pliant. “These agreements give us significantly greater capacity to support our customers' payment needs while continuing to expand our commercial card business. They also reflect the strength of the financial infrastructure we've built and the confidence our financing partners have in Pliant's long-term growth.”



The transaction marks another step in the long-standing relationship between Ascory and Pliant. By combining Pliant’s technology-driven approach to corporate payments with Ascory’s expertise in developing tailored financing structures, the partners are creating a funding framework designed to evolve with Pliant’s business.



About Ascory Bank AG

Ascory Bank is a specialist bank for structured financing in the areas of fintech, energy transition and leveraged finance. The bank offers financing to growth-oriented companies — from start-ups and scale-ups to small and medium-sized businesses. Founded in 1995, the publicly traded bank is headquartered in Hamburg and operates a branch in Sofia; it has held a full banking license since 2013. Its refinancing is based on a digital deposit business for retail customers and institutional funding.



Ascory Bank AG is registered with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and is also connected to the Compensatory Fund of German Banks (EdB).

For more information, see



Press-Contact

Sanja Schultz-Szabo

Head of Communications & Board Affairs

T +49 (0) 40 66 86 49-0

M communications@ascory.de



Free, printable images are available for download at:

Pliant is a B2B credit card and payments platform. The financing addresses Pliant’s increasing pre-funding requirements and includes a private securitization solution for the short-term, fluctuating credit exposures arising from its corporate credit card business. The structure provides Pliant with a scalable funding framework that can grow alongside its business and customer base. Credibur supports the transaction as a servicer, performing operational tasks including the daily calculations required by the financing structure.Lukas Diehl, Head of Corporate Clients at Ascory Bank, says: “We have worked with Pliant for more than six years, so it is particularly rewarding to see how our partnership has developed over time. During that period, both Pliant and Ascory have grown significantly, while maintaining the trust and close collaboration that have characterized our relationship from the beginning. With this financing, we are taking the next step and providing Pliant with a flexible solution that supports its continued growth.”The corporate credit card market has developed rapidly in recent years, driven in particular by innovative fintech platforms offering businesses flexible, technology-driven payment solutions. As these platforms scale, funding becomes an increasingly important part of their infrastructure. Credit card platforms need sufficient liquidity to support card authorizations and settlement obligations, while corporate customers increasingly value flexible and extended payment terms. This creates short-term and fluctuating funding requirements that can grow materially as transaction volumes increase.”Ascory’s financing solutions have been structured specifically around these dynamics. They provide funding for Pliant’s pre-funding requirements for the credit card scheme and also finance their revolving credit card receivables for clients in the European Union through a private securitization structure. The solution gives Pliant a flexible funding base to support the further expansion of its corporate credit card offering while maintaining a flexible and reliable funding base.“As our European business continues to scale, it's critical that our financing infrastructure grows alongside it,” said Malte Rau, CEO and co-founder of Pliant. “These agreements give us significantly greater capacity to support our customers' payment needs while continuing to expand our commercial card business. They also reflect the strength of the financial infrastructure we've built and the confidence our financing partners have in Pliant's long-term growth.”The transaction marks another step in the long-standing relationship between Ascory and Pliant. By combining Pliant’s technology-driven approach to corporate payments with Ascory’s expertise in developing tailored financing structures, the partners are creating a funding framework designed to evolve with Pliant’s business.Ascory Bank is a specialist bank for structured financing in the areas of fintech, energy transition and leveraged finance. The bank offers financing to growth-oriented companies — from start-ups and scale-ups to small and medium-sized businesses. Founded in 1995, the publicly traded bank is headquartered in Hamburg and operates a branch in Sofia; it has held a full banking license since 2013. Its refinancing is based on a digital deposit business for retail customers and institutional funding.Ascory Bank AG is registered with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and is also connected to the Compensatory Fund of German Banks (EdB).For more information, see https://www.ascory-bank.de/en Sanja Schultz-SzaboHead of Communications & Board AffairsT +49 (0) 40 66 86 49-0Free, printable images are available for download at: www.ascory-bank.de/en/media-relations/media-library – Ascory Bank is expanding its long-standing partnership with Pliant by providing a tailored financing solution to support the company’s continued growth.



End of Media Release



Issuer: Ascory Bank AG

Key word(s): Finance



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