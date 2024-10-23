Ascott China And Jin Jiang Hotels (China Region) Join Forces To Accelerate Asset-Light Expansion Of Apartment Hotel Brands Quest And TULIP LODJ



Partnership is unveiled at the Ascott Unlimited Global Marquee Event during ITB Asia 2024, capping off a year-long campaign celebrating Ascott's 40th anniversary

At the Ascott Unlimited Global Marquee Event held on 23 October 2024, representatives from Ascott and Jin Jiang Hotels marked their strategic partnership to accelerate the expansion of their apartment hotel brands Quest and TULIP LODJ in China, witnessed by Guest-of-Honour Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (centre). From left to right: Mr Joseph Wong, Managing Director of China, Ascott; Mr Kevin Goh, CEO for Ascott and CLI Lodging; Ms Zhou Wei, Vice President of Jin Jiang International Group; and Ms Wang Wei, CEO of Jin Jiang Hotels (China Region).

Ascott Unveils Its Most Ambitious Showcase Yet at ITB Asia 2024

Mr Kevin Goh, CEO for Ascott and CLI Lodging, delivered a keynote address titled "Navigating the Future of Travel – Embracing Technological Innovations" at the opening of the ITB Asia 2024 on Wednesday, 23 October. This year marked Ascott's largest participation to-date at the region's premier travel trade show and convention as the company marked its 40th anniversary and transformation as a global hospitality company.

The Ascott Unlimited Global Marquee Event featured a dialogue session that brought together four travel industry leaders Mr Loh Lik Peng, CEO of Unlisted Collection; Mr Kevin Goh, CEO for Ascott and CLI Lodging ; Ms Zhou Wei, Vice President of Jin Jiang International Group; and Mr Frank Trampert, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director of Community Sales at Sabre Hospitality. The panellists discussed the unique advantages Asia holds in driving positive changes through innovation, technology and sustainability in the future travel ecosystem.

Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (third from left), enjoying a bottle of healthy green juice crafted to represent the Somerset brand at Ascott's booth at ITB Asia 2024. He was accompanied by (from left to right) Mr David Ruetz, Senior VP, Messe Berlin; Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Statutory Board; Ms Beh Siew Kim, Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer for CLI Lodging and MD of Japan and Korea, Ascott; Ms Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer for Ascott; and Mr Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin, with a special appearance by Cubby, Ascott's beloved mascot.

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific's first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with over 960 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott's presence extends across about 230 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.



Ascott's diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott's loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.



A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically-integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



This year, Ascott marks 40 years in hospitality service with the launch of Ascott Unlimited, a full year campaign that will offer Unlimited Opportunities, Unlimited Choices, Unlimited Freedom, and Unlimited Good. Navigating a future of unlimited possibilities against a backdrop of global change and evolving perspectives of travel, Ascott Unlimited marks Ascott's ambitions to break new ground, and springboard to its next chapter of growth as a global hospitality company. Find out more about Ascott Unlimited at www.discoverasr.com/ascottunlimited.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.



About CapitaLand Investment Limited (www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 June 2024, CLI had S$134 billion of assets under management, as well as S$100 billion of funds under management held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in thematic and tactical strategies. Its diversified real estate asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage and data centres.



CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand's development arm.



As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.



