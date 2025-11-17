Ascott Launches Holistic Disability Inclusion Playbook for Accommodation Sector, Setting New Hospitality Benchmark



One of the world's first open-access playbooks providing hospitality operators with a holistic, practical framework to embrace disability inclusion

Supported by SG Enable, World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and Valuable 500 and reviewed by nearly 20 disability inclusion experts globally

Company announces global disability inclusion commitments, including standardised accessibility profiles for all properties, frontline disability awareness training and reporting on the hiring of persons with disabilities starting 2026

(Back row) Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Social and Family Development & Ministry of Law was the Guest-of-Honour at the launch ceremony for The Ascott Limited's Disability Inclusion Playbook for the Accommodation Sector. He was flanked by Ms Lee May Gee, CEO, SG Enable (left) and Ms Beh Siew Kim, Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer, Lodging, CapitaLand Investment (right). Featured with them were contributors to the playbook (front row, from left) Mr Isaac Liang, Mr Ryan Yap and Ms Alethea Lew.

Starting from 2026, at least one Ascott property in every country where it operates will host a community programme dedicated to disability inclusion. The company will also begin reporting on the hiring of persons with disabilities in its annual sustainability reports. Every property will feature a standardised accessibility profile detailing room features, measurements and accessible transport options, empowering guests to make informed booking decisions. Currently, around 60% of Ascott's operational properties already provide accessibility information, with plans to transition to a standardised template and extend it progressively across the remaining properties.

By 2027, 100% of Ascott's frontline associates globally will have completed disability awareness training. To date, over 100 associates in Singapore and Australia have been trained to create welcoming stay experiences for guests with disabilities.

By 2028, all guest-facing digital platforms will meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA accessibility standards, ensuring a seamless and inclusive online experience. Ascott's booking website, DiscoverASR.com, already complies with these standards, with its Ascott Star Rewards mobile app next in line.

Ms Beh Siew Kim, Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer, Lodging, CapitaLand Investment announced a comprehensive set of commitments, structured around the Disability Inclusion Playbook's five-pillar framework.

Breaking Barriers through Art

A highlight of the launch event was the unveiling of the playbook's cover artwork, a visual representation of the collaboration and creativity at the heart of Ascott's disability inclusion initiatives. Co-created by artists with disabilities from SG Enable's i'mable Collective alongside Ascott associates, the artwork reflects the values of empowerment, diversity and community that drive the company's inclusion efforts. The i'mable Collective connects persons with disabilities to professional creative opportunities, making this partnership a demonstration of the inclusive practices the playbook promotes.



Behind this meaningful unveiling was a collaborative process that brought together diverse talents to create artwork representing the five pillars of Ascott CARES (Community, Alliance, Respect, Environment and Supply Chain), the company's sustainability framework. The 'Respect' pillar artwork, embodying Ascott's inclusion initiatives, was selected for the playbook front cover, while artwork representing all five pillars featured on the back cover. The artwork will also be incorporated into future Ascott CARES apparel and collateral, ensuring the spirit of this partnership continues to inspire across the organisation.



Bringing the Playbook to Life

The launch event also showcased an assistive amenities toolkit that brings the playbook's Inclusive Programmes pillar to life. Co-developed by Ascott and SalvageGarden – Southeast Asia's first assistive tech makerspace – the 3D-printed prototype toolkit is designed to enhance the stay of guests with physical disabilities or limited handgrip. Ascott will pilot the initiative at its Singapore properties, including lyf Funan Singapore,



Expanding the Playbook's Reach

Ascott's Disability Inclusion Playbook for the Accommodation Sector is now publicly available on its global website,



For more information and key milestones in Ascott's disability inclusion journey, please refer to



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), has launched the Disability Inclusion Playbook for the Accommodation Sector. As one of the world's first open-access, holistic disability inclusion playbooks, it sets a new benchmark for inclusive hospitality. Developed by Ascott in partnership with disability inclusion specialists Colorful Earth, it is supported by SG Enable (Singapore's focal agency for disability and inclusion), World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (a global coalition driving sustainability in hospitality) and Valuable 500 (a global non-profit of over 500 multinational corporations advancing disability inclusion).Offering guidance across five key pillars of disability inclusion – Inclusive Training, Spaces, Hiring, Digital Interfaces and Programmes – the playbook empowers accommodation providers of all sizes to deliver welcoming and inclusive stay experiences from pre-arrival to departure, while fostering inclusive hiring and training practices. It addresses the diverse needs of travellers with disabilities, covering areas such as governance and strategy, collaboration with the disability community, barrier-free infrastructure, accessible programmes and function-specific training.The playbook's launch event took place at Citadines Science Park Singapore , officiated by Guest-of-Honour Mr Eric Chua, Singapore's Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Law. He said: "A truly inclusive society that strengthens the quality of life for persons with disabilities is a whole-of-society effort. I am glad that like-minded partners such as Ascott have come onboard, and welcome more to join us. Together, we must work together to build a more caring and inclusive Singapore."At the launch, Ascott announced a comprehensive set of disability inclusion commitments, structured around the playbook's five-pillar framework:Ms Beh Siew Kim, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, Lodging, CapitaLand Investment, said: "We are honoured to launch the open-access Disability Inclusion Playbook for the Accommodation Sector, a practical resource developed in close collaboration with disability inclusion experts and informed by our global hospitality operations. The playbook will guide Ascott's disability inclusion efforts across our global portfolio of more than 1,000 operational and pipeline properties in over 40 countries, and we welcome other operators to join us in this collective journey.""Real inclusion requires more than guidance – it demands action, accountability and shared learning. That is why Ascott is backing this playbook with measurable commitments across our global portfolio, including standardised accessibility profiles for our properties, comprehensive staff training and transparent reporting on our progress. By sharing both our learnings and commitments, we aim to accelerate collective progress and show that inclusive hospitality is not just the right thing to do; it is vital to building resilient businesses that truly serve all guests and communities," she added.An estimated 1.3 billion people – or about 16% of the global population – live with permanent disabilities[1], representing a substantial yet underserved market in tourism and hospitality. Accessibility is therefore both a social imperative and a significant opportunity for the hospitality industry. Ascott's Disability Inclusion Playbook addresses this need with practical guidance drawn from its global operations and reviewed by nearly 20 experts from Colorful Earth, SG Enable, World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and Valuable 500.The playbook is also a key outcome of Ascott's 2024 Memorandum of Understanding with SG Enable, the first partnership of its scale in Singapore's hospitality sector. This collaboration has already produced industry-first initiatives, including Singapore's first hospitality-specific disability inclusion training, launched at the Ascott Centre for Excellence in June 2025.Ms Lee May Gee, CEO of SG Enable, said: "This global disability inclusion playbook translates aspiration into action – exemplifying what can be achieved when industry leaders, persons with disabilities, and community partners come together to co-create solutions grounded in lived experience. We hope it inspires others in the hospitality and tourism sectors to join us in shaping a world where everyone feels welcomed, valued and included."Mr Glenn Mandziuk, President & CEO, World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, stated: "Today marks a pivotal moment for global hospitality. This Playbook is more than a guide; it is a beacon for systemic change, transforming the industry's ambition for disability inclusion into tangible action. We are profoundly grateful to Ascott for their catalytic investment and leadership, and to Colorful Earth for authoring a truly superb and practical playbook. This collaborative triumph with SG Enable and the Valuable 500 proves that true hospitality must be universally accessible. It provides our entire industry with the crucial roadmap to build a future where everyone, without exception, can truly belong."Ms Katy Talikowska, CEO, Valuable 500, said: "Ascott's Disability Inclusion Playbook offers practical processes and strategic guidance to help hospitality organisations of all sizes move from intent to impact. It recognises that inclusion is not a single department's job but a shared responsibility that touches every guest experience and employee interaction. From accessible digital interfaces to inclusive hiring and spatial design, the framework aligns perfectly with Valuable 500's vision of inclusion as a driver of innovation, growth and resilience."Hashtag: #TheAscottLimited #Hospitality #Sustainability #DisabilityInclusion #AscottCARES

