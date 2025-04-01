Ascott Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings With lyf one-north Singapore



lyf one-north Singapore joins Citadines Balestier Singapore, Citadines Raffles Place Singapore, and Oakwood Studios Singapore as the latest pet-friendly accommodation, offering exciting pet-related activities for guests. SINGAPORE -



Beyond being a pet-friendly accommodation, lyf one-north Singapore will host a variety of engaging activities for pet lovers, including pet adoption drives, yoga sessions for dogs and cats, pet treat workshops, and pet obedience training sessions. These initiatives underscore Ascott's dedication to creating a holistic environment where both guests and their pets feel comfortable and at home.



"We know that for many of our guests, pets aren't just animals; they are beloved members of the family," said Ms. Judy Wong, Country General Manager, Singapore Operations, Ascott. "At our pet-friendly properties, we warmly welcome you into a space where both you and your fur-kids can find comfort and care together. With our pet-friendly properties strategically located in or near the city centre, the introduction of lyf one-north Singapore in the west offers another wonderful home away from home that perfectly suits your family's lifestyle. Here, both you and your cherished pets can create lasting memories together."



lyf one-north Singapore: A Vibrant Social Living Hub

Nestled in Nepal Hill, lyf one-north Singapore embodies experience-led co-living with 324 apartment units catering to mid- and long-term stays. The property is situated within the dynamic one-north district, home to major corporations, start-ups, and creative communities. With its prime location opposite one-north MRT station and just a 30-minute ride from the Central Business District, it is tailored for digital nomads, technopreneurs, creatives, and self-starters.



The property's seamless integration into one-north's thriving ecosystem provides guests with convenient access to an array of recreational, retail, and dining options, including pet-friendly establishments. With pedestrian pathways, cycling tracks, and Personal Mobility Device (PMD) access paths, exploring the area is easy and enjoyable for both guests and their pets.



Explore Ascott's Pet-Friendly Portfolio

Ascott continues to strengthen its pet-friendly hospitality offerings, with properties such as Citadines Balestier Singapore, Citadines Raffles Place Singapore, and Oakwood Studios Singapore. Each property provides tailored experiences for pet owners and their furry companions, ensuring an enjoyable and memorable stay.



Ascott Star Rewards: Exclusive Perks for Members

Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members staying with pets will receive a special welcome kit, making their experience even more delightful. Guests can sign up for a complimentary ASR membership to enjoy exclusive year-round benefits. For more information, visit:



Entrepôt: A Pet-Friendly Culinary Experience

For guests looking to dine with their pets, Entrepôt at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection offers an inviting pet-friendly experience. Whether enjoying a weekday set lunch, Social Hour evenings, or the weekend Steak Buffet, guests can bring their pets to the alfresco dining area for a relaxed meal together.



"At Entrepôt, we believe dining should be an inclusive experience for both our guests and their pets," said Nixon Low, Director of Culinary & Beverage Operations at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection. "We are excited to extend our warm hospitality to our guests and their four-legged companions."



For more information and reservations, please visit:

Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.



As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related earnings by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (www.capitalandinvest.com)



Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2024, CLI had S$136 billion of assets under management, as well as S$117 billion of funds under management held via stakes in seven listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres, private credit and special opportunities.



CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm. In 2025, CapitaLand Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in real estate and continues to innovate and shape the industry.



As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.





