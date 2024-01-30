|
30.01.2024 23:26:21
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $26 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $40 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $473 million from $525 million last year.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $26 Mln. vs. $40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q1): $473 Mln vs. $525 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ashland Global Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
29.01.24
|Ausblick: Ashland Global vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.23
|Ausblick: Ashland Global informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ashland Global Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ashland Global Holdings Inc
|78,00
|5,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Handel endet schwächer -- ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ins Minus. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.