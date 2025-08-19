Asia Pacific Employers Lead in Health, Wellbeing Personalisation and Governance: Aon Study



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has released its 2025 Global Benefits Trends Study, spotlighting Asia Pacific (APAC) as a region driving innovation in employee benefits strategy. With 518 global HR professionals and 103 APAC-headquartered companies participating, the study reveals a strong regional focus on employee health, personalisation and governance—setting APAC apart from global peers.



"As organisations navigate economic uncertainty and rising employee expectations, the ability to deliver personalised, equitable and cost-effective benefits is a strategic differentiator," said Tim Dwyer, head of Human Capital for APAC at Aon. "Our survey signals APAC is leading the way in aligning benefits strategy with workforce needs. Through innovative, data-driven analytic programmes, businesses are building resilient, future-ready programs for their workforce."





Key Findings for APAC

1. Health and productivity a strategic priority

APAC is the only region to rank "health and productivity of employees" among its top five strategic priorities. This reflects the region's reliance on service labour and the outsized impact of workforce wellbeing on global supply chains.



2. Personalisation gains ground

Thirty-two percent of leading multinationals participating in the survey have global guidelines requiring local markets to introduce benefit choice. APAC firms, in particular, are more likely to offer flexibility in annual leave and career development, aligning with employee preferences. Moreover, 65 percent of employees at multinational firms are willing to sacrifice current benefits for better personalisation.



3. Technology-enabled benefits delivery

Sixty percent of leading multinationals (that is multinationals who have a global benefits strategy, an effective governance framework that is formally adopted and endorsed by senior management, reviewed and updated on a periodic basis and access to comprehensive data in most countries) rely heavily on technology to deliver personalised benefits experiences. APAC companies are early adopters of artificial intelligence (AI) for benefits selection and wellbeing support, with 28 percent planning to implement AI-driven solutions.



4. Cost containment remains central

Thirty-one percent of companies from the global survey are considering remarketing or changing providers, though only 37 percent are investing in wellbeing initiatives, suggesting a gap between strategic intent and execution.



5. Governance and strategy execution

Leading APAC organisations are three times more likely to have formal governance committees and senior management endorsement of their global benefits strategy and are 2.5 times more likely to have global benefit guidelines outlining preferred design and financing approaches.



"Health and productivity of the workforce are crucial, and the large size of the populations in this region means that small changes can have a large impact," said Alan Oates, head of global benefits for APAC at Aon. "Prioritising health and productivity of employees reflects the critical importance of workforce in the region to the supply chain for many multinational organisations. Organisations across the region must continue to adapt their employee benefits strategies to meet evolving workforce expectations and economic challenges as they strive to remain competitive. This study underscores the importance of aligning benefits strategy with workforce needs while managing manage rising costs and governance complexity — especially in a region as diverse as APAC."



About the Study: The 2025 Global Benefits Trends Study surveyed HR leaders with global responsibilities across multiple regions. The findings provide a comprehensive view of how multinational companies are evolving their benefits strategies to remain competitive in a complex global environment.



Download the full report: Aon 2025 Global Benefits Trends Study



